Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The economy and the cost of living are considered crucial issues for voters ahead of a midterm election that has seen a wide enthusiasm gap among party faithful despite positive economic growth.
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It’s not just the Democrats. Some Republican voters appear ready to punish President Trump at the polls next week over growing frustrations with gas prices and affordability issues despite a remarkably positive third-quarter growth report released days ahead of the November 3 election.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
It’s not just the Democrats. Some Republican voters appear ready to punish President Trump at the polls next week over growing frustrations with gas prices and affordability issues despite a remarkably positive third-quarter growth report released days ahead of the November 3 election.
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