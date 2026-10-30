Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
‘We’re going to ensure that we aren’t going to send a scam to Washington,’ Alaska’s GOP governor says.
Mary Peltola’s campaign for the United States Senate is now facing multiple investigations after a report from the New York Times was published detailing how her allies had worked to install a spoiler candidate on this year’s ballot. The Trump administration, the GOP-led state government, and a subcommittee in Congress is now probing the matter.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Mary Peltola’s campaign for the United States Senate is now facing multiple investigations after a report from the New York Times was published detailing how her allies had worked to install a spoiler candidate on this year’s ballot. The Trump administration, the GOP-led state government, and a subcommittee in Congress is now probing the matter.
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