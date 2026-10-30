Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Halloween’s screen villains have a religious history, as ‘Body and Blood’ shows by tracing the Catholic roots of American horror from 19th-century fiction to ‘Psycho’ and ‘The Exorcist.’
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Long before we had creepy Halloween stalwarts like Freddy Krueger, hockey-masked Jason, and Pennywise the killer clown, there was Father Patrick Phelan of the Hotel-Dieu convent in Montreal.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Long before we had creepy Halloween stalwarts like Freddy Krueger, hockey-masked Jason, and Pennywise the killer clown, there was Father Patrick Phelan of the Hotel-Dieu convent in Montreal.
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