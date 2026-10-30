Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
A brewing legal fight could leave control of the Senate undecided for weeks.
Published:
Updated:
Alaska’s Senate race is being shaken by allegations that Democrats are behind a long-shot candidate with the same name as the incumbent Republican, Senator Dan S. Sullivan. Since almost 10 percent of Alaskans have already cast their ballots, expect early voting to loom large in a brewing legal fight that could leave control of the Senate in limbo for weeks.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Alaska’s Senate race is being shaken by allegations that Democrats are behind a long-shot candidate with the same name as the incumbent Republican, Senator Dan S. Sullivan. Since almost 10 percent of Alaskans have already cast their ballots, expect early voting to loom large in a brewing legal fight that could leave control of the Senate in limbo for weeks.
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