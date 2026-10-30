Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Both sides are risking a ‘March of Follies scenario, in which we make bad decisions knowing they’re bad decisions,’ an Israeli author tells the Sun.
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Israeli politicians who ran on ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are urging patience, as a coalition-building process takes place — but would a renewed Iran war intervene?
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Israeli politicians who ran on ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are urging patience, as a coalition-building process takes place — but would a renewed Iran war intervene?
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