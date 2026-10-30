Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Canada hopes for closer relations with Europe as President Trump wages a trade war on its northern neighbor.
Canada and the European Union laid out a detailed summary Friday of their plans to establish a closer partnership to counter the Trump administration’s policies.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Canada and the European Union laid out a detailed summary Friday of their plans to establish a closer partnership to counter the Trump administration’s policies.
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