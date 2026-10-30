Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
An activist behind the push to repeal the law insists Massachusetts voters ‘did not ask for abortion through all nine months.’
Published:
Updated:
Anti-abortion activists in Massachusetts say they have secured enough signatures to temporarily block a new law that critics warn will allow abortion up to birth.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Anti-abortion activists in Massachusetts say they have secured enough signatures to temporarily block a new law that critics warn will allow abortion up to birth.
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