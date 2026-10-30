Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The Vatican’s press office says the pope believes in the ‘right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic process.’
Pope Leo XIV has made history as the first American pontiff — and in this election cycle, he is making history again as the first pope in 2,000 years to vote in a secular election.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Pope Leo XIV has made history as the first American pontiff — and in this election cycle, he is making history again as the first pope in 2,000 years to vote in a secular election.
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