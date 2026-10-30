Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The failed execution left her with pain in her ‘mind’ and ‘soul,’ she says.
The woman who survived a botched execution attempt, Christa Pike, says she is “deeply hurt by the incompetence” of the authorities who administered what was supposed to be a lethal dose of pentobarbital.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
The woman who survived a botched execution attempt, Christa Pike, says she is “deeply hurt by the incompetence” of the authorities who administered what was supposed to be a lethal dose of pentobarbital.
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