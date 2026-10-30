Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
In ‘Love Me,’ Drew Michael explores hearing loss and failed relationships in engaging but unsettling fashion.
Just moments into his new solo show, “Love Me,” Drew Michael tells the audience, “Some people think I’m intense.” It’s less a confession or a warning and more of an understatement, as even by that point, Mr. Michael, who will reference his intensity repeatedly throughout the 75-minute piece, has established that he’s not an easygoing fellow — onstage, at least.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Just moments into his new solo show, “Love Me,” Drew Michael tells the audience, “Some people think I’m intense.” It’s less a confession or a warning and more of an understatement, as even by that point, Mr. Michael, who will reference his intensity repeatedly throughout the 75-minute piece, has established that he’s not an easygoing fellow — onstage, at least.
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