Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The Republican gubernatorial candidate’s campaign is pulling the ad after it spent just a quarter of it amount it planned on dropping to promote the video.
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Updated:
Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Vivek Ramaswamy, has pulled a controversial ad that featured the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent as polls appear to show that it has backfired on his campaign.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Vivek Ramaswamy, has pulled a controversial ad that featured the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent as polls appear to show that it has backfired on his campaign.
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