Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European Union party is seeking to add judges to the court controlled by right-wing appointments from the previous administration.
Polish police on Friday entered the country’s top court and its leader was suspended as a power struggle over its control has become a constitutional crisis.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Polish police on Friday entered the country’s top court and its leader was suspended as a power struggle over its control has become a constitutional crisis.
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