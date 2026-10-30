Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The line is blurred between the sacred and the profane.
Pope Leo XIV’s absentee vote in the midterm election suggests a blurring of the boundaries between the sacred and the profane with little precedent in the history of the Roman Catholic Church — or America. “The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes,” the Vatican said. Could, though, the pope’s engagement with the hurly-burly of electoral politics impinge on the dignity of the throne of St. Peter?
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Pope Leo XIV’s absentee vote in the midterm election suggests a blurring of the boundaries between the sacred and the profane with little precedent in the history of the Roman Catholic Church — or America. “The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes,” the Vatican said. Could, though, the pope’s engagement with the hurly-burly of electoral politics impinge on the dignity of the throne of St. Peter?
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime