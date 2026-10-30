Pope Leo XIV’s absentee vote in the midterm election suggests a blurring of the boundaries between the sacred and the profane with little precedent in the history of the Roman Catholic Church — or America. “The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes,” the Vatican said. Could, though, the pope’s engagement with the hurly-burly of electoral politics impinge on the dignity of the throne of St. Peter?