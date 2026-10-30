Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
An elite hacking unit tied to Pyongyang has carried out successful cryptocurrency thefts.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is trying to recover more than $6 billion in stolen funds from a hack experts linked to North Korea.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is trying to recover more than $6 billion in stolen funds from a hack experts linked to North Korea.
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