FROM DOWN UNDER Robert Steele Gallery presents an exhibit of aboriginal art from Ramingining and the Central Desert in Australia. Artists such as Jimmy Wululu and Yalti Napangardi use ocher and acrylic on canvas to represent traditional batik designs. Through Saturday, July 1, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Robert Steele Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-243-0165, free.

EARLY OPENING The Whitney Museum of American Art celebrates its 75th anniversary with “Full House: Views of the Whitney’s Collection at 75.” The exhibit devotes the museum’s entire fifth floor to works by Edward Hopper. The Whitney’s collection holds more than 2,500 of Hopper’s paintings, drawings, and sketches. Today through Sunday, September 3, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, 1-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 800-944-8639, $15 general, $10 seniors, free for members, children, and students.