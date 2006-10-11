The New York Sun

The New York Sun

Art

RAY OF LIGHT The Rubin Museum of Art presents “Humanitas II,” an exhibit of 26 photographs by Frederic Roberts, who depicts his spiritual trek through Asia between 1986 and 2006. Deborah Willis is curator of the exhibit. Through Monday, February 26, hours vary, Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000, $10 general, $7 seniors, students, artists, and museum neighbors, free for children and members. For complete information, go to rmanyc.org.

