Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RAY OF LIGHT The Rubin Museum of Art presents “Humanitas II,” an exhibit of 26 photographs by Frederic Roberts, who depicts his spiritual trek through Asia between 1986 and 2006. Deborah Willis is curator of the exhibit. Through Monday, February 26, hours vary, Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000, $10 general, $7 seniors, students, artists, and museum neighbors, free for children and members. For complete information, go to rmanyc.org.
