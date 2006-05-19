Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BEYOND SNICKET The author of the “Lemony Snicket” series, Daniel Handler, reads from his new book,”Adverbs: A Novel” (Ecco), which combines 16 short stories into a novel about love. Sunday, 7 p.m., KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th St. at Second Avenue, 212-505-3360, free.
