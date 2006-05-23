The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEWS MACHINE The Moth, a storytelling collective, presents “Extra, Extra: Stories about the News,” with stories told by the electronic musician Moby,a correspondent for CBS News, Randall Pinkston, and a producer for WNBC News, Janet Paist.The artistic director of Symphony Space, Isaiah Sheffer, and writer and performer Jonathan Ames moderate the event. Wednesday, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $25 general, $23 students and seniors, $22 members.

ISTANBUL TALES Editors Anastasia Ashman and Jennifer Eaton Gokmen read from their nonfiction anthology, “Tales from the Expat Harem: Foreign Women in Modern Turkey” (Seal), which tells the stories of seven women, including an archeologist from Bryn Mawr University and a Christian missionary, who traveled to Turkey to live and explore. The event is part of MayFest, a month-long celebration of Turkish arts and culture. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., CUNY, The Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave. at 35th Street, room 9206-7, 212-817-7570, free.

