Talk
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
VENICE BOUND A sculptor whose work will be shown at the 2007 Venice Biennale, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, talks with the curator of El Museo del Barrio, Elvis Fuentes, about his work. Tonight, 6:30, El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave. at 104th Street, 212-831-7272, $6.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.