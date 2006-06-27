The New York Sun

MIDWEST STAGE LaMaMa presents a reading of Israeli playwright Hanoch Levin’s “The Whore From Ohio,” directed by Geula Jeffet Attar and featuring actors Victor Attar, Zishan Ugurlu, and Jonathan Slaff. Tonight, 8 p.m., The Club at La MaMa, 74 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710, free, donations suggested.

PLAY ANALYSIS The Lincoln Center Theater presents its final Platform Series event of the season with a pre-performance talk by playwright Richard Greenberg, whose play “The House In Town” is currently playing at the LCT. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 W. 65th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-362-7600, free.

ONE-MAN STAND The Ars Nova theater collective and the Temporary Theater Company presents Joe Iconis’s “Things to Ruin,” a musical theater and rock performance about panic attacks, drug runs, and true love. The musical is directed by John Simpkins. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

