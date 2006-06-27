This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIDWEST STAGE LaMaMa presents a reading of Israeli playwright Hanoch Levin’s “The Whore From Ohio,” directed by Geula Jeffet Attar and featuring actors Victor Attar, Zishan Ugurlu, and Jonathan Slaff. Tonight, 8 p.m., The Club at La MaMa, 74 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710, free, donations suggested.

PLAY ANALYSIS The Lincoln Center Theater presents its final Platform Series event of the season with a pre-performance talk by playwright Richard Greenberg, whose play “The House In Town” is currently playing at the LCT. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 W. 65th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-362-7600, free.

ONE-MAN STAND The Ars Nova theater collective and the Temporary Theater Company presents Joe Iconis’s “Things to Ruin,” a musical theater and rock performance about panic attacks, drug runs, and true love. The musical is directed by John Simpkins. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.