SYNDICATED SAYINGS The Irish Repertory Theatre presents “Mr. Dooley’s America,” an adaptation of the articles of Chicago Evening Post columnist Peter Finley Dunne, who created the wellloved comic bartender of the same name. The play is directed by Charlotte Moore and features the actors Vincent Dowling and Des Keogh. Tonight, 8 p.m., Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 W.22 St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-727-2737, $50 .

GREATEST SHOW IN THE EAST VILLAGE Circus Contraption presents “Grand American Traveling Dime Museum,” a circus for grown-ups featuring live aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and physical comedy. Tomorrow through Saturday, September 23, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $15.

ONE-MAN HAMLET Hope and Hell Theater and Center Stage New York present a one-man performance of “Hamlet” featuring Indian-British actor Raoul Bhaneja.The performance is directed by Robert Ross Parker. Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m., Center Stage New York, 48 W. 21st St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-352-3101, $12.

GENETIC ENGINEERING The New York International Fringe Festival and Creative Artists Laboratory presents Tanya Klein’s “Perfect,” about a mother who faces a crisis when her daughter, genetically engineered to be the perfect offspring, asserts her individuality.The play is directed by the playwright, and actresses include Ali Baynes and Natasha Graf. Saturday through Saturday, August 19th, times vary, Gene Frankel Theater, between Lafayette Street and the Bowery, 212-279-4488, $15.