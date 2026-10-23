Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘You gotta ride with it,’ Trump allegedly tells Ramaswamy.
President Trump says it was his idea to keep a controversial ad which features the Democratic nominee’s mother calling her daughter a liar in the Ohio governor’s race on the air. The mother, Donna Arthur, has not spoken to her daughter, Dr. Amy Acton, in nearly 50 years because they became estranged after standing by her partner who had been sexually abusing Dr. Acton when she was a child.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump says it was his idea to keep a controversial ad which features the Democratic nominee’s mother calling her daughter a liar in the Ohio governor’s race on the air. The mother, Donna Arthur, has not spoken to her daughter, Dr. Amy Acton, in nearly 50 years because they became estranged after standing by her partner who had been sexually abusing Dr. Acton when she was a child.
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