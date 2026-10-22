Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
With Amazon’s cultural identity in flux and seemingly more fixated on technology than actors, celebrities are increasingly biting the hand that streams them.
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Nicolas Cage is an actor who knows how lucky he is to still have a mainstream career. After a series of bizarre allegations against him, mostly concerned with his financial profligacy, he seemed to be stuck making awful straight-to-streaming rubbish.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Nicolas Cage is an actor who knows how lucky he is to still have a mainstream career. After a series of bizarre allegations against him, mostly concerned with his financial profligacy, he seemed to be stuck making awful straight-to-streaming rubbish.
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