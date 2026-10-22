Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A former New York City Comptroller tells the Sun that predictions that Israel’s economy will grow by up to 7.5 percent show the decision to pull city investment in Israeli bonds was wrong.
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Former New York City comptroller Scott Stringer says the city should reconsider the decision to stop investing city pension funds in Israeli government bonds after a glowing new economic forecast on the Israeli economy.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Former New York City comptroller Scott Stringer says the city should reconsider the decision to stop investing city pension funds in Israeli government bonds after a glowing new economic forecast on the Israeli economy.
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