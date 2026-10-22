Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Noah Segan’s film evokes the gritty Big Apple crime movies of the 1970s, anchored by an appealingly frazzled John Turturro.
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The filmmaker and actor Noah Segan was born in 1983 — a fact worth mentioning given how his second feature as a director, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” is redolent of the 1970s. Intensely redolent, one might add, given the grain and tone of Sam Levy’s cinematography, Gary Lionelli’s jazzy soundtrack, and a sense that New York City is, though often tendentious, a melting pot. There’s a hint, too, of classic gangster films, particularly those by French filmmakers like Jean-Pierre Melville, Julien Duvivier and Jacques Becker. Mr. Segan has done his homework.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The filmmaker and actor Noah Segan was born in 1983 — a fact worth mentioning given how his second feature as a director, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” is redolent of the 1970s. Intensely redolent, one might add, given the grain and tone of Sam Levy’s cinematography, Gary Lionelli’s jazzy soundtrack, and a sense that New York City is, though often tendentious, a melting pot. There’s a hint, too, of classic gangster films, particularly those by French filmmakers like Jean-Pierre Melville, Julien Duvivier and Jacques Becker. Mr. Segan has done his homework.
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