The filmmaker and actor Noah Segan was born in 1983 — a fact worth mentioning given how his second feature as a director, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” is redolent of the 1970s. Intensely redolent, one might add, given the grain and tone of Sam Levy’s cinematography, Gary Lionelli’s jazzy soundtrack, and a sense that New York City is, though often tendentious, a melting pot. There’s a hint, too, of classic gangster films, particularly those by French filmmakers like Jean-Pierre Melville, Julien Duvivier and Jacques Becker. Mr. Segan has done his homework.