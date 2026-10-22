Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The U.S. district judge says the state law restricting sales on protective armor is unconstitutional, even if it means shooters can buy it.
A federal judge has struck down New York’s ban on bullet-proof vests and other body armor as unconstitutional in a decision that is likely to overturn state efforts to prevent individuals, including shooters, from protecting themselves in a life-fire situation.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal judge has struck down New York’s ban on bullet-proof vests and other body armor as unconstitutional in a decision that is likely to overturn state efforts to prevent individuals, including shooters, from protecting themselves in a life-fire situation.
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