Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A new generation of surveys may be undercounting Republican voters, pollsters say.
Published:
Updated:
With less than two weeks to go before the midterm elections, an important question is troubling pollsters: Are the surveys showing a looming Democratic tsunami missing a significant slice of the Republican electorate?
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With less than two weeks to go before the midterm elections, an important question is troubling pollsters: Are the surveys showing a looming Democratic tsunami missing a significant slice of the Republican electorate?
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime