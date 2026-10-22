Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Civil suits are about money, not sending anyone to jail.
The civil trial of the seven Cornell University fraternity men is already being turned into a media spectacle with almost no chance of fairness to the accused unless the court shuts down the theatrics, pronto.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The civil trial of the seven Cornell University fraternity men is already being turned into a media spectacle with almost no chance of fairness to the accused unless the court shuts down the theatrics, pronto.
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