Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Those on the left carping about the investigation into the congresswoman being politically motivated can’t be taken seriously.
One of the foundational ideals of a free nation is that all its citizens live under the same rules. Democrats know this. They’ve been lecturing us for years that “no one is above the law.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
One of the foundational ideals of a free nation is that all its citizens live under the same rules. Democrats know this. They’ve been lecturing us for years that “no one is above the law.”
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