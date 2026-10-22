Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Xi won’t negotiate on China’s nukes as Trump would like but should be fine discussing Ukraine.
A summit in China of the presidents of the “Big Three” Pacific coast nations may steal the thunder from next month’s gathering of leaders of APEC, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A summit in China of the presidents of the “Big Three” Pacific coast nations may steal the thunder from next month’s gathering of leaders of APEC, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group.
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