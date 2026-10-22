Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A new ad, part of a public service effort to educate the public about consent, says it may be ‘awkward’ to not go in for the hug, but it is ‘important.’
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Ireland’s government is going to new lengths to educate its citizenry about consent, warning grandparents that they may have to keep their grandchildren at arm’s length instead of greeting with a warm embrace.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ireland’s government is going to new lengths to educate its citizenry about consent, warning grandparents that they may have to keep their grandchildren at arm’s length instead of greeting with a warm embrace.
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