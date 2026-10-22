“Of all the human beings I have ever known,” Luis Buñuel wrote of his friend Federico García Lorca, “Federico was the finest….He was his own masterpiece.” In August 1936, a month into the Spanish Civil War, Nationalist gunmen took that masterpiece to a hillside outside Granada and shot him. He was 38. His body has never been found. 90 years on, two of Spain’s most popular filmmakers have gone looking for him, not in the archives or the mass graves, but in the few pages of a play he never finished.