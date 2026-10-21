Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Three transgender inmates are suing over a Bureau of Prisons policy that ends treatments and special accommodations for inmates with gender dysphoria.
Published:
Updated:
The Supreme Court is blocking the Trump administration from immediately halting hormone therapy and other accommodations for transgender federal inmates as a court case over the treatments plays out.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Supreme Court is blocking the Trump administration from immediately halting hormone therapy and other accommodations for transgender federal inmates as a court case over the treatments plays out.
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