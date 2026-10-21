Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Brendan Carr says ‘fake’ polls do ‘nothing more than interfere with the regular functioning of the electoral process.’
Less than two weeks out from the midterm elections, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, is warning broadcast networks against airing what he calls “fake” polls designed to bolster one candidate over another or discourage voters from casting a ballot.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Less than two weeks out from the midterm elections, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, is warning broadcast networks against airing what he calls “fake” polls designed to bolster one candidate over another or discourage voters from casting a ballot.
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