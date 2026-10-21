Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
What, however, about the war?
“More oil is now coming out of the Persian Gulf than before the Iran war” is the Wall Street Journal headline that catches our eyes. United States Navy escorts allow tankers to evade Iranian attacks, so more oil can be exported through Hormuz. While crude prices nevertheless keep climbing, a win is a win: The mullahs are losing the leverage they gained by shutting down the vital strait. We’ll take the victory in the battle — but what about the war?
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
“More oil is now coming out of the Persian Gulf than before the Iran war” is the Wall Street Journal headline that catches our eyes. United States Navy escorts allow tankers to evade Iranian attacks, so more oil can be exported through Hormuz. While crude prices nevertheless keep climbing, a win is a win: The mullahs are losing the leverage they gained by shutting down the vital strait. We’ll take the victory in the battle — but what about the war?
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime