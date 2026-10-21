California’s push to tax its billionaires is shaping up as a fiscal disaster. For one thing, the proposed levy on wealth is projected to fall short of its backers’ revenue projections — bringing in some $30 billion as opposed to the hoped-for $100 billion. Even worse, from the vantage point of the tax’s proponents, the envisioned levy has sparked a flight of billionaires. So the tax, new research finds, would end up costing California some $40 billion in lost revenue.