Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Black voters are far less likely to hold a positive view of candidates if they identify as democratic socialists, according to recent polling.
Democratic socialists should mirror tactics from the Black Panthers and labor parties in Europe to win over older African American voters, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker says, as hardcore progressive candidates like Michigan’s Dr. Abdul El-Sayed are struggling with the critical voting bloc.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democratic socialists should mirror tactics from the Black Panthers and labor parties in Europe to win over older African American voters, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker says, as hardcore progressive candidates like Michigan’s Dr. Abdul El-Sayed are struggling with the critical voting bloc.
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