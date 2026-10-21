Comic book character Batman has some famous foes — iconic villains like the Joker, the Riddler, and Penguin — but a new live-action movie focuses on one of his lesser-known adversaries in the form of Clayface. Seemingly invincible, the rogue has the power to shapeshift into anyone, though his true physical appearance is a monstrous cross between the Hulk and the Fantastic Four’s the Thing. Both frightening and fascinating, Clayface makes for a compelling anti-hero in the eponymous, entertainingly gruesome picture, even as the caped crusader never shows up.