Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
An engagingly gruesome origin story subjects an obscure adversary of Batman to a monstrous makeover, though the Dark Knight is absent.
Comic book character Batman has some famous foes — iconic villains like the Joker, the Riddler, and Penguin — but a new live-action movie focuses on one of his lesser-known adversaries in the form of Clayface. Seemingly invincible, the rogue has the power to shapeshift into anyone, though his true physical appearance is a monstrous cross between the Hulk and the Fantastic Four’s the Thing. Both frightening and fascinating, Clayface makes for a compelling anti-hero in the eponymous, entertainingly gruesome picture, even as the caped crusader never shows up.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Comic book character Batman has some famous foes — iconic villains like the Joker, the Riddler, and Penguin — but a new live-action movie focuses on one of his lesser-known adversaries in the form of Clayface. Seemingly invincible, the rogue has the power to shapeshift into anyone, though his true physical appearance is a monstrous cross between the Hulk and the Fantastic Four’s the Thing. Both frightening and fascinating, Clayface makes for a compelling anti-hero in the eponymous, entertainingly gruesome picture, even as the caped crusader never shows up.
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