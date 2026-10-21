The declaration on Tuesday by Justice Elena Kagan that the court on which she sits has “blinded itself to the very deleterious effects of their rulings on how the political system works” strikes us as a backhanded compliment of the first water. Lady Justice has, for some five centuries, sported a blindfold — a boon rather than a burden. The premise of that artistic license is that justices, and Justice, is best when it is impartial.