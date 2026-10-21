Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘The whole project of originalism is kind of misconceived,’ avers the startled sage in a speech at Washington.
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The declaration on Tuesday by Justice Elena Kagan that the court on which she sits has “blinded itself to the very deleterious effects of their rulings on how the political system works” strikes us as a backhanded compliment of the first water. Lady Justice has, for some five centuries, sported a blindfold — a boon rather than a burden. The premise of that artistic license is that justices, and Justice, is best when it is impartial.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The declaration on Tuesday by Justice Elena Kagan that the court on which she sits has “blinded itself to the very deleterious effects of their rulings on how the political system works” strikes us as a backhanded compliment of the first water. Lady Justice has, for some five centuries, sported a blindfold — a boon rather than a burden. The premise of that artistic license is that justices, and Justice, is best when it is impartial.
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