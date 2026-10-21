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French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interfering in French elections.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 02:15 PM ET Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 03:17 PM ET

Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party is accused of stoking violent protests that have engulfed France.

By THE NEW YORK SUN

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French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interfering in French elections.

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