Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party is accused of stoking violent protests that have engulfed France.
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French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interfering in French elections.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interfering in French elections.
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