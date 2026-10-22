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By DAVID JONES|
Ireland’s justice minister says the ad was ‘counterproductive.’
Published:
Updated:
An advertisement warning grandparents away from hugging their loved ones without consent has been pulled from the airwaves one day after its launch, with Ireland’s justice minister, Jim O’Callaghan, calling it “inappropriate and demeaning.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An advertisement warning grandparents away from hugging their loved ones without consent has been pulled from the airwaves one day after its launch, with Ireland’s justice minister, Jim O’Callaghan, calling it “inappropriate and demeaning.”
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