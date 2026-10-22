I think I know what “rizz” is, but I’m not exactly sure. I know not to say “on fleek” anymore. That phrase died out about 10 years ago. I can use “lowkey” coherently in a conversation. But I’m not quite sure what people do on Snapchat. I’m not old yet. But I’m not that young anymore. Dancing on the bleeding edge of culture? Me? I’m certainly trying. Pulling it off well? Not a chance.