Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
It’s embarrassing and unedifying to see a man who once hit the comedic target so consistently whiff in such extraordinarily clichéd fashion.
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I think I know what “rizz” is, but I’m not exactly sure. I know not to say “on fleek” anymore. That phrase died out about 10 years ago. I can use “lowkey” coherently in a conversation. But I’m not quite sure what people do on Snapchat. I’m not old yet. But I’m not that young anymore. Dancing on the bleeding edge of culture? Me? I’m certainly trying. Pulling it off well? Not a chance.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
I think I know what “rizz” is, but I’m not exactly sure. I know not to say “on fleek” anymore. That phrase died out about 10 years ago. I can use “lowkey” coherently in a conversation. But I’m not quite sure what people do on Snapchat. I’m not old yet. But I’m not that young anymore. Dancing on the bleeding edge of culture? Me? I’m certainly trying. Pulling it off well? Not a chance.
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