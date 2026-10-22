Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Some hosts are expressing frustration with the change, saying that it will increase the time and costs required to manage their properties.
After years of Airbnb guests complaining about hosts requiring them to do chores such as washing their dishes, the vacation company is limiting the number and type of tasks hosts can impose on guests — and some hosts are pushing back with a petition to stop the change.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
After years of Airbnb guests complaining about hosts requiring them to do chores such as washing their dishes, the vacation company is limiting the number and type of tasks hosts can impose on guests — and some hosts are pushing back with a petition to stop the change.
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