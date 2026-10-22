Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Akin to the NFL game set in France this weekend, fears mount as missiles, travel warnings, and uncertainty threaten major sports spectacles to take place in the Saudi kingdom.
Published:
Updated:
The State Department’s order for non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia is raising fears about the safety of two major sporting events scheduled over the next several weeks, putting pressure on organizers to explain why the shows should go on as planned.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The State Department’s order for non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia is raising fears about the safety of two major sporting events scheduled over the next several weeks, putting pressure on organizers to explain why the shows should go on as planned.
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