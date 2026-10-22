The Bank of Israel’s forecast that the economy of the Jewish state will grow by 5.6 percent in 2026 and 7.5 percent in 2027 is newsworthy. When overseas production by multinational companies registered at Israel is excluded, the bank projects growth of 3.4 percent this year and 5.1 percent next year — still stellar. This growth comes even as Israel has spent years waging a multi-front war brought on by the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.