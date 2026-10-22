Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘Blaming his sister for the fact Lindsey was a poorly closeted gay man is only going to backfire.’
Published:
Updated:
An attempted “October surprise” aimed at Senator Darline Graham — whose brother Lindsey Graham is being posthumously accused of paying for sex with male escorts — is earning a contemptuous response from Republicans who say the effort to smear the late senator will only backfire.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An attempted “October surprise” aimed at Senator Darline Graham — whose brother Lindsey Graham is being posthumously accused of paying for sex with male escorts — is earning a contemptuous response from Republicans who say the effort to smear the late senator will only backfire.
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