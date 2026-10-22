Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Trump’s remarks suggest chances are rising for a decisive strike after the election on the regime at Tehran.
“As soon as the war ends, you know, we beat the hell out of Iran as soon as the war ends and it’ll end one way or the other very quickly.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
“As soon as the war ends, you know, we beat the hell out of Iran as soon as the war ends and it’ll end one way or the other very quickly.”
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