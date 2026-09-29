Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The far-right party is close to gaining a seat in a national conference that coordinates state policies.
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State officials in Germany are seeking to blunt the Alternative for Germany party’s role in decision-making, fearful that the far-right party’s ability to form a government in Saxony-Anhalt could end up halting confederate policy decisions.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
State officials in Germany are seeking to blunt the Alternative for Germany party’s role in decision-making, fearful that the far-right party’s ability to form a government in Saxony-Anhalt could end up halting confederate policy decisions.
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