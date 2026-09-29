Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The judge says the requested testimony is ‘largely irrelevant’ to the case.
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The federal judge overseeing President Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation has given the president an incremental win by quashing the broadcaster’s request to depose one of his former White House aides.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The federal judge overseeing President Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation has given the president an incremental win by quashing the broadcaster’s request to depose one of his former White House aides.
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