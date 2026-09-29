Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Pawel Pawlikowski’s haunting Cannes-winning drama extends Sandra Hüller’s rich vein of cinematic form.
Cinema has rarely depicted Germany well in the dark years immediately following World War II. The vibe was horror, despair and shame — not the kind of entertainment that most people want to pay for. Who wants to peer into a bombed-out, humiliated nation, populated by losers and fascists? Even more unusual is a film that spotlights a proud, German patriot of the 1940s so sympathetically that he elicits tears from the audience.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Cinema has rarely depicted Germany well in the dark years immediately following World War II. The vibe was horror, despair and shame — not the kind of entertainment that most people want to pay for. Who wants to peer into a bombed-out, humiliated nation, populated by losers and fascists? Even more unusual is a film that spotlights a proud, German patriot of the 1940s so sympathetically that he elicits tears from the audience.
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